Leonardo DRS awarded more than $3 billion in contracts, some work coming to Menomonee Falls

Leonardo DRS, a manufacturer of advanced defense technology, has been awarded more than $3 billion in contracts to make integrated electric propulsion system products for the Navy. Those products will be used in the Navy’s Columbia-class submarines, according to a Wednesday announcement from the company.
Arlington, Virginia-based Leonardo DRS was selected by General Dynamics Electric Boat and the U.S. Navy to design and manufacture the permanent magnet main propulsion electric motor, the propulsion motor drives, switchgear, and the propulsion controls.
Four of the company’s facilities will help manufacture these products. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; Fitchburg, Massachusetts; Danbury, Connecticut; and High Ridge, Missouri plants will all help complete the billions of dollars in contracts.
A representative with the company was not immediately available Thursday to comment on what percentage of the work is coming to Menomonee Falls.
“This award highlights Leonardo DRS as an agile and trusted partner for the U.S. Navy and General Dynamics Electric Boat, having now been awarded contracts to supply our state-of-the-art electric propulsion components through shipset 12 for the Columbia-class program,” said Bill Lynn, chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS. “We are proud to be a part of this team and be the provider of these critical components for the most advanced ballistic missile submarine in our Navy’s history.”
The company’s Menomonee Falls facility houses its Naval Power Systems line of business. It is used to design, test and make naval and marine products for the U.S. Navy.
Leonardo DRS parent company Leonardo SpA is the 12th-largest company in Italy and is a global manufacturer in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Leonardo DRS is the largest of its 11 subsidies. It has been a mission-critical supplier to the U.S. Defense Department since 1969.