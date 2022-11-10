Lelah Byron joins BizTimes Milwaukee as reporter

Lelah Byron has joined BizTimes Milwaukee as a reporter whose beat responsibilities will include health care, insurance, nonprofits and education.

A Chicago-area native, Byron graduated from Marquette University earlier this year. At Marquette she worked for the Marquette Wire as an investigative reporter and executive projects editor. Also at Marquette, she had an internship with the O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism, working on stories for national publications and collaborating with the former education editor of the Boston Globe to help with a report on racial gaps in literacy across the nation.

Byron also interned with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Minneapolis-based Greenspring Media.

She can be reached at (414) 336-7121 or lelah.byron@biztimes.com.