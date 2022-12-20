Leadership Lens: Reflecting on key lessons with Marquette president Michael Lovell

Marquette University president Michael Lovell joins BizTimes Media managing editor Arthur Thomas to reflect on lessons learned during interviews with southeastern Wisconsin business leaders over the past six months. The lessons they touch on include:

  • Frank Cumberbatch, Bader Philanthropies: Leaders have to show up
  • Peggy Troy, Children’s Wisconsin: Stay curious
  • Bernie Sherry, Ascension Wisconsin: Mission matters and supporting teams
  • Tim Sheehy, MMAC: Building consensus is important
  • Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup: Taking leadership lessons from sports

