Leaders from Husco, Wenthe-Davdison, Royal Basket Trucks and Howard Co. to highlight Next Generation Manufacturing Summit

Thriving Through Innovation will be the theme of BizTimes Media’s annual Next Generation Manufacturing Summit, which will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Click here to register.

The event will be highlighted by a panel discussion with four local manufacturing company leaders including: Husco Automotive president Todd Zakreski, Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co. president Rob Ewing, Royal Basket Trucks president Thomas Carney and The Howard Co. president Sara Sina. The panel discussion will be moderated by BizTimes managing editor Arthur Thomas.

The Next Generation Manufacturing Summit will also include several breakout sessions including:

- Advertisement -

Mastering ERP Implementation – Dos and Don’ts for Seamless ERP Success, presented by goVirtualOffice chief operating officer Jamie Zdroik and partner Andy Zinkle

presented by goVirtualOffice chief operating officer Jamie Zdroik and partner Andy Zinkle 3D Modeling: Transforming Manufacturing Marketing into Immersive Experiences, presented by Nathan Gerred, vice president of marketing for Saturn Lounge

presented by Nathan Gerred, vice president of marketing for Saturn Lounge Exit Planning Options: Internal Sale, External Sale, Private Equity, ESOP, presented by Kevin Perlberg, managing partner of Blackhawk Capital Partners, Blackhawk Capital Partners partner Donald Tendick III and Rick Jaye, managing director of Business Transition Advisors

presented by Kevin Perlberg, managing partner of Blackhawk Capital Partners, Blackhawk Capital Partners partner Donald Tendick III and Rick Jaye, managing director of Business Transition Advisors How to Excite & Inspire Your Workforce About Implementing Automation, presented by WMEP senior vice president consulting services George Bureau and WMEP business transformation service line leader Steven Smiley

presented by WMEP senior vice president consulting services George Bureau and WMEP business transformation service line leader Steven Smiley Not Another AI Presentation: Using Intellectual Property Fundamentals To Create Value And Mitigate Risk In Manufacturing, presented by DeWitt LLP partner and executive committee member Christopher Scherer and DeWitt LLP partner and Intellectual Property Litigation practice group co-chair Joseph Miotke

presented by DeWitt LLP partner and executive committee member Christopher Scherer and DeWitt LLP partner and Intellectual Property Litigation practice group co-chair Joseph Miotke AI-Driven Solutions for Manufacturing Efficiency, presented by Paul Stillmank, founder and CEO of 7Rivers

presented by Paul Stillmank, founder and CEO of 7Rivers Data-Driven Manufacturing: How to get relevant data, what to do with it, and its impact beyond the factory floor, presented by Real Time Automation CEO John Rinaldi, Chortek Advisors client accounting services team lead Rick Sovitzky, Waukesha Metal Products vice president Chris Zuzick and Landmark Credit Union senior vice president and business lending team lead Jared Junk

The Next Generation Manufacturing Summit is sponsored by WMEP, 7Rivers, DeWitt LLP, Landmark Credit Union, Blackhawk Capital Partners, goVirtualOffice, River Run and Saturn Lounge