Law firm to move office from 100 East to BMO Tower

Law firmwill move its downtown Milwaukee office from the 100 East building to the BMO Tower. The Chicago-based law firm, which has offices nationwide, will lease 6,800 square feet of space on the 19th floor of BMO Tower, 790 N. Water St., according to a permit filed with the City of Milwaukee. Hinshaw and Culbertson lists 16 attorneys based out of its Milwaukee office. The two-block move comes as 100 East is set to undergo a conversion from office space to about 350 apartment units. The building went into foreclosure in 2021, when one of its anchor tenants, law firm Michael Best & Friedrich, moved to the BMO Tower, which opened in 2020. The developers behind 100 East's conversion, Mike Klein of Klein Development and John Vassallo, bought the building last year, but have not yet released detailed plans for the conversion. In December, Klein told BizTimes that the project team would continue to work on plans through 2024 as some of the building's remaining office tenants will continue to occupy the building until their leases expire. Representatives from Hinshaw and Culbertson and BMO Tower owner and developerdid not immediately respond to requests for comment. [caption id="attachment_567919" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]The 100 East building in downtown Milwaukee. Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones[/caption]