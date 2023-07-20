Q&A: Laura Kohler, head of sustainability and DEI at Kohler Co.

Laura Kohler, chief sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Kohler Co. Photo courtesy of Kohler Co.

Laura Kohler leads environmental sustainability and social impact efforts at Kohler Co. as the company’s first chief sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion officer. Her appointment earlier this year to the newly created role builds upon a 30-year tenure at her family’s company, serving most recently as senior vice president of human resources, stewardship and

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

