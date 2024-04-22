Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Landscaping and outdoor living spaces company’s building damaged by fire

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Image of the fire at Extreme Exteriors from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.
Organizations:
Extreme Exteriors
Last updated

A Friday night fire damaged the Extreme Exteriors building in Big Bend, according to a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Extreme Exteriors is a landscaping and outdoor living space design and construction company located at W224 S8535 Industrial Drive in Big Bend.

The fire to the industrial building was sparked by wood staining rags, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said, according to the Channel 12 report.

- Advertisement -

Numerous area fire departments responded to the blaze. Nobody was injured.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 1ST AND SAVE