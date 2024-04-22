Landscaping and outdoor living spaces company’s building damaged by fire

A Friday night fire damaged the Extreme Exteriors building in Big Bend, according to a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Extreme Exteriors is a landscaping and outdoor living space design and construction company located at W224 S8535 Industrial Drive in Big Bend.

The fire to the industrial building was sparked by wood staining rags, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said, according to the Channel 12 report.

Numerous area fire departments responded to the blaze. Nobody was injured.