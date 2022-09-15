Lands’ End CEO to retire next year, successor named

Dodgeville-based Lands’ End announced this week that chief executive officer Jerome Griffith will retire next year and Andrew McLean, president of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. will succeed him.

After five years at the helm, Griffith will retire at the conclusion of Lands’ End’s 2022 fiscal year ending Jan. 27, 2023. He will continue to serve as a director and is expected to be nominated for re-election to the board at the company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. As part of the transition, he will become executive vice chair after he retires as CEO.

McLean will join Lands’ End as CEO-designate and as a member of the board of directors on Nov. 1, assuming the role of CEO upon Griffith’s retirement.

“The past five years have been professionally and personally rewarding for me as I’ve had the privilege of working with and learning from our exceptionally talented team as we ushered in a new era of growth and success for Lands’ End,” Griffith said in a statement. “I am confident that our digitally-driven business model and highly loyal customer base has positioned Lands’ End well for long-term growth and success. I look forward to working closely with Andrew to ensure a smooth transition …”

During his tenure, Griffith led efforts to drive significant e-commerce growth; develop and expand Lands’ End’s uni-channel distribution network to include partners such as Kohl’s, Amazon, QVC and Target; and increase brand recognition and engagement with consumers through unique collaborations, said Josephine Linden, chair of the Lands’ End board.

McLean has more than 20 years of retail industry experience, including executive leadership roles at Liz Claiborne and Urban Outfitters. Earlier this year, he was appointed president, international at AEO, the parent of American Eagle and Aerie brands, where he leads International Operations & Innovation across Canada, Greater Asia, Europe and Mexico and oversees global expansion for AEO’s industry-leading brands. In addition, he has direct responsibility for global brand delivery and international strategy, marketing and customer experience, according to a news release.

“I have closely followed Lands’ End throughout my career and have long admired the company’s strong heritage, brand values and universal recognition as a leading classic American lifestyle brand,” McLean said in a statement. “Jerome and his team have built a strong foundation, and I am excited to work closely with management and the board to help Lands’ End leverage its many opportunities and drive strong, sustainable financial performance.”

Lands’ End sells casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products online at landsend.com, company-owned stores and third party channels. The company has a total of approximately 6,000 employees around the world and customers across 144 countries. In fiscal 2021, the company generated net revenue of approximately $1.64 billion, with U.S. e-commerce sales making up 62.8%.