Lakefront Brewery closed to the public, Third Space cancels tours

Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee closed to the public as of Friday, as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Third Space Brewing, also located in Milwaukee, announced that it is temporarily cancelling brewery tours. Third Space is also temporarily suspending the re-filling of growlers brought into the tap room by customers.

In a news release, Lakefront said its beer hall, restaurant, tours and special events will “cease operations until further notice.”

“It’s crucial that our city gets out in front of this health crisis,” said Lakefront Brewery president and founder, Russ Klisch. “We only have one chance to end the transmission of this virus.”

However, Lakefront’s brewing operations will continue.

“Our brewing, cellar and packaging staff is small and our operations remain clean and dependable,” Klisch said. “There will not be a shortage of beer to buy wherever Lakefront is available.”

Third Space Brewing said it is instituting additional sanitation procedures in addition to its regular “robust” cleaning and sanitation procedures, plus further training on existing procedures.

The Third Space tap room remains open to the public. Its brewery will maintain a regular production schedule.

“We are developing contingency plans if the situation escalates further and will keep our customers well informed of any changes to our plans,” Third Space said in a news release. “Our beer will remain available in all your favorite third spaces or wherever you purchase our beer.”

Lakefront Brewery said it is encouraging others take the same steps it is to increase social distancing.

Federal, state and city public health officials are encouraging people to engage in social distancing to slow the spread of the virus in an attempt to prevent it from overwhelming the health care system. State and city officials are encouraging organizations to cancel events planned with 250 or more people.

“This is a proactive step as we have no reason to believe that any Lakefront Brewery employees or guests have been affected,” the company said in the news release. “We wish everyone the best during this outbreak and hope Milwaukee and Wisconsin can keep the virus at bay moving forward.”