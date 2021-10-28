Kwik Trip plans store in Darien

La Crosse-based convenience store company Kwik Trip Inc. plans to build a store in the Walworth County village of Darien.

The company recently purchased the Darien Food Market, a grocery store and Mobile gas station located at 500 N. Walworth St., according to state records. The store is located on a 3.6-acre site west of the intersection of Walworth Street and North Badger Parkway in the Darien Business Park. Kwik Trip bought the property for $1.465 million from Darien-based Kim Enterprises LLC.

Kwik Trip will tear down the Darien Food Market building and build a new Kwik Trip store in its place, said Troy Mleziva, director of real estate for the company. The new store will be almost 10,000 square feet and is expected to open next summer, he said. Demolition work is expected to begin in November.

Kwik Trip currently has two locations in nearby Delavan, but none in Darien.

Kwik Trip continues to expand its business. The company has more than 770 stores in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota and is the 12th largest convenience store chain in the United States, according to CSP.

Kwik Trip planned to open 40 new stores and remodel another 10 stores this year. Over the next five years, the company will build 40 to 50 new stores each year, which could grow to as many as 70 stores annually with remodeled locations, according to Kwik Trip training manager Carl Rick.

