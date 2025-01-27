KTEC ends charter agreement with Kenosha Unified School District, plans to open new schools

KTEC, a STEM-focused charter school in Kenosha, will open a new elementary school and middle school following the recent ending of its charter agreement with Kenosha Unified School District.

KTEC ceased operations of its 4K-8 charter school program at the former Lincoln Middle School building, located at 6729 18th Ave. in Kenosha, on Friday. KUSD, which authorized KTEC’s 4K-8 charter program, took over operations and renamed the school LakeView K-8 Academy. KTEC had maintained a charter agreement with KUSD since 2007.

The KTEC governance board voted on Jan. 16 to end the KUSD charter agreement due to claims that KUSD has limited KTEC’s autonomy. KTEC also has a charter agreement with the University of Wisconsin for its high school program.

“For years, we’ve worked tirelessly to collaborate with KUSD leadership in the best interest of our students. Unfortunately, recent actions taken by the district have limited our ability to provide the innovative, STEM-focused education families expect from KTEC,” said Renetta Patterson, president of the KTEC Governance Board. “We were left with no option but to end our charter school agreement with KUSD and transition the operation of the grade 4K-8 school at Lincoln Middle School back to the district.”

In a Jan. 16 news release, the KTEC Governance Board said KUSD required KTEC to relocate its two facilities, formerly located at 6811 18th Ave. and 5710 32nd Ave. in Kenosha, to Lincoln Middle School in fall 2023. KUSD also required KTEC to reduce enrollment by 10% over the past two years, which further declined when KUSD required its facilities to be consolidated, the KTEC Governance Board said.

“Due to limited space and the costs associated with necessary health and safety repairs, we believed this facility was unsuitable for KTEC’s educational model,” the KTEC Governance Board said in the news release.

KUSD said its rightsizing project from May to December 2023, which aimed to expand capacity, ADA compliance and safety measures, prompted this move.

“This allowed us to merge the two KTEC campuses into one building,” said Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer at KUSD. “While this slightly impacted enrollment, it led to increased efficiencies overall. Moving from two buildings to one allowed us to end a lease on the KTEC East building and move students and staff to an updated building with air conditioning, a controlled entrance, more ADA accessibility, and more.”

The KTEC Governance Board also said that KUSD “unilaterally removed our existing principal and brought in a new principal” without input. Ruder declined to comment on the principal move.

“While this is a difficult time for our community, we are fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all students and families,” said Peggy Schofield, vice president of the KTEC Governance Board. “Our top priority remains the well-being of our students, and we will work closely with KUSD and the community to make sure this transition is as seamless as possible.”

In December, KUSD leadership presented findings that “prior KTEC 4K-8 leaders and Governance Board members engaged an external fiscal agent without the district’s knowledge or authorization,” according to a KUSD news release. The district also cited concerns that KTEC commingled funds between its 4K-8 program with KUSD and its high school program with the University of Wisconsin.

“KUSD leadership has raised baseless accusations about KTEC’s fiscal management,” the KTEC Governance Board said. “KTEC is proud of our history of fiscal and operational excellence, and we categorically reject suggestions of financial misconduct. KTEC has constantly met a high standard for fiscal management of our schools and the philanthropic funds intended to support them.”

KTEC expanding charter with the University of Wisconsin

As KTEC cut ties with KUSD, it announced plans to open a new elementary school and middle school on the campus of its current high school, located at 7400 39th Ave. in Kenosha, for the 2025-26 school year.

Together, the three schools will be called the KTEC Schools of Innovation. The new elementary and middle schools would be chartered through the University of Wisconsin.

The university still needs to approve these new schools, but KTEC expects to receive approval in early February.

Enrollment for the 2025-26 school year closes Feb. 7.

“We are excited to offer a continuous, innovative educational experience from 4-year-old Kindergarten all the way through high school,” said Angela Andersson, who will lead the KTEC Schools of Innovation. “This expansion allows us to create a seamless, STEM-focused pathway that prepares students for success in college and the careers of tomorrow.”