Kroger buys Burlington Pick ‘n Save store building

Cincinnati-based grocerpurchased a Pick 'n Save store building in Burlington for $8.9 million, according to state records. Kroger is the parent company of, which owns and operates Pick 'n Save grocery stores. The Burlington Pick 'n Save store building, located at 1008 Milwaukee Ave., was sold by an affiliate of San Diego-based, a real estate investment trust with more than 15,000 properties nationally. The Pick 'n Save building in Burlington has about 50,000 square feet of space and was built in 2009. It has an assessed value of $6.9 million, according to Racine County records. Located along a retail corridor with stores like Aldi, Walmart and Menards, the Pick 'n Save building is attached to a separately owned property occupied by Kohl's. That parcel is owned by a Milwaukee-based entity.