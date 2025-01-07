Kowal Investment Group acquired by one nation’s largest registered investment advisors

Brookfield-basedhas been acquired by Overland Park, Kansas-based, one of the largest registered investment advisors in the nation, according to an announcement today. Creative Planning was the second-highest ranked firm on Barron’s 2024 rankings of the top RIA firms in the U.S. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $345 billion in combined assets under management. The firm has more than 74,000 clients and 556 advisors in 97 offices, according to Barron’s. Founded by, Kowal Investment Group had 20 employees and $1.3 billion in assets under management. The firm is also known locally for its retirement clinic show and daily business reports on News/Talk 1130 WISN. The acquisition by Creative Planning closed on Dec. 21, with all of Kowal’s employees joining Creative Planning.served as the exclusive financial advisor to Kowal Investment Group. "We're pleased to welcome Kowal Investment Group to Creative Planning," said, CEO of Creative Planning. "Their reputation for building lasting client relationships through personalized financial guidance mirrors our own philosophy. This cultural alignment and shared dedication to client success makes them an ideal addition to our team." "What drew us to Creative Planning was their comprehensive approach to wealth management and their dedication to maintaining personal client relationships," said, president of Kowal Investment Group. "This partnership helps ensure our clients benefit from expanded capabilities while maintaining the personalized attention they've always valued."