Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Banking & Finance

Kowal Investment Group acquired by one nation’s largest registered investment advisors

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Kowal Investment Group
Learn more about:
Creative PlanningKowal Investment GroupAaron KowalJeffrey KowalPeter Mallouk
Last updated

Brookfield-based Kowal Investment Group has been acquired by Overland Park, Kansas-based Creative Planning, one of the largest registered investment advisors in the nation, according to an announcement today. Creative Planning was the second-highest ranked firm on Barron’s 2024 rankings of the top RIA firms in the U.S. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.