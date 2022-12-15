Kohl’s to donate $5 million to nonprofits nationwide this holiday season

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. announced Wednesday that will donate $5 million to more than 150 nonprofits across the country.

Grants target organizations that support family health and wellness. In Wisconsin, grant recipients include NAMI Dane County, Boys & Girls Clubs Fox Valley, Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Bay and Girls on the Run Chippewa Valley.

Recipients were selected through the company’s “A Community with Heart” program, which allows employees nationwide to nominate nonprofits for grants. Funding comes from the Kohl’s Cares merchandise program, which sells children’s books and toys, and donates 100% of the net profit to charitable organizations that support family health and wellness.

“Giving back is at the heart of who Kohl’s is as a company, and throughout the year we bring this to life through charitable grants, associate volunteering and more,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “The holidays are a special time for all of us and being able to surprise more than 150 nonprofits nationwide with a total of $5 million in grants makes the season even more meaningful. We’re so thankful for the work all of these nonprofits do to enrich the lives of families across the country and are grateful for the passion our associates have for their communities.”

This is the “Community with Heart” program’s fifth year. Since 2018, Kohl’s Cares has donated more than $24 million to more than 1,000 local nonprofits nationwide during the holiday season through the program.

While no Milwaukee-area nonprofit organizations were included in this recent round of grant funding, Kohl’s gives frequently to local nonprofits through its “Hometown Partnerships” and “Hometown Giving” program. Since 1988, the retailer has given more than $144 million to Milwaukee-area nonprofits.