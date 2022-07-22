Kohl’s pledges $2 million to local nonprofits

Kohl’s Corp. has pledged $2 million to eight Milwaukee-area nonprofits, the Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced this week.

Five of the selected organizations are focused on advancing Milwaukee’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) or diverse communities, which Kohl’s has committed to supporting with $20 million by 2025.

“Kohl’s is committed to serving families in the Milwaukee community, and we are proud to support these organizations that make a positive impact in our hometown,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations.

Kohl’s announced commitments to the following organizations:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee – $275,000 to continue to provide access to leadership and character programs, including mentoring, community involvement, social-emotional well-being, and college and career planning.

Milwaukee Art Museum – $500,000 to offer free admission for children 12 and under, and raise awareness of this benefit within traditionally underserved Milwaukee communities. The two-year grant will also support Kohl's Art Studio, where MAM will continue to offer drop-in art making for families; expand Kohl's Art Studio online; and extend Kohl's Art Studio into the community by providing art making at Milwaukee festivals and events.

Zoological Society of Milwaukee – $500,000 grant to offer Kohl's Wild Theater as a way to provide fun, educational, conservation-themed theater performances using drama, songs and puppetry to engage children and their families. The two-year grant term will expand Kohl's Wild Theater's conservation-themed educational shows into schools within 60 miles of the Milwaukee County Zoo, as well as fund on-stage performances at the zoo from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day on the Kohl's Wild Theater Stage.

“Kohl’s hometown partners touch a wide range of social causes, which continue to be a priority for our community. We are excited to help these organizations expand their reach, and we look forward to deepening these hometown partnerships in the years to come.”

The beneficiaries of Kohl’s most recent gift represent about half of the company’s Hometown Partnerships. Since 1988, Kohl’s has given more than $144 million to Milwaukee-area nonprofits and nearly $815 million to nonprofits across the country.

“The hometown partnership with Kohl’s has helped us to amplify our reach and expand our workforce development programming impact in multiple areas ranging from digital literacy to transportation solutions to name a few,” said Chytania Brown, president and chief executive officer at Employ Milwaukee. “We are grateful for the renewal of the partnership and look forward to ongoing collaboration with such a community-minded corporate partner.”