Kohl’s names chief marketing officer

Kohl's Corp. on Monday announced the appointment of Christie Raymond to chief marketing officer. Raymond has served as interim chief marketing officer since May of 2022, following the departure of former CMO Greg Revelle. She…

on Monday announced the appointment ofto chief marketing officer. Raymond has served as interim chief marketing officer since May of 2022, following theof former CMO Greg Revelle. She joined Kohl's in 2017 as senior vice president of media and personalization, and was promoted to executive vice president of customer engagement, analytics and insights in June 2020. As CMO, Raymond will lead Kohl's overall marketing strategy, including brand and creative, media, loyalty, customer analytics, corporate communications and philanthropic efforts. Under Kohl's current turnaround strategy, she will focus on driving customer engagement, leveraging the company's leadership in loyalty, accelerating customer traffic, scaling Kohl’s Media Network and continuing to build the Kohl's brand, the company said. Raymond will report directly to chief executive officer Michelle Gass. "I'm thrilled to have Christie step into the role of chief marketing officer for Kohl's," said Gass. "She joined Kohl's several years ago, bringing her tremendous experience and customer-driven leadership approach to the marketing organization. She has been an asset to our senior executive team, and she will be instrumental in our continued path forward as we deliver great value, a compelling brand portfolio and an inviting omnichannel experience to our millions of customers nationwide." Prior to Kohl’s, Raymond held leadership roles at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts. She has more than 20 years of marketing, retail industry and leadership experience. Revelle was one of three c-suite execs to leave the Menomonee Falls-based retailer this spring, along with Doug Howe, chief merchandising officer, and Paul Gaffney, chief technology and supply chain officer. Kohl's appointed Ron Murray, executive vice president of digital merchandising, as interim chief merchandising officer and Siobhán Mc Feeney as CTO. The leadership shifts followed a tense few months for Kohl’s, with activist investor pressure earlier this year and a near sale of the company in June.