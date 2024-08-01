Kohler Co. names new chief legal officer and corporate secretary

[caption id="attachment_594877" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Megan Belcher
has been named the new chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Kohler Co.
She will join the company on Aug. 5.
Prior to joining Kohler Co., Belcher served as senior vice president – chief legal and external affairs officer and corporate secretary for Omaha, Nebraska-based agribusiness company Scoular.
Prior to working at Scoluar, she was vice president and chief counsel – employment law and compliance for Conagra Brands.
"We are thrilled to welcome Megan and her family to Kohler and look forward to the expertise and diversity of experience she will provide to our leadership team and this organization," said Kohler Co. chairman and chief executive officer David Kohler
. "Megan is a proven, trusted advisor to C-suite and board executives with deep experience in cross-functional leadership of global legal and compliance teams, M&A, and change management. She brings a skillful acumen in fostering inter-team collaboration including successful organizational design, culture building, and mentoring."
"I am honored to join Kohler and its inclusive culture to support such an innovative lifestyle brand that so many consumers around the globe aspire to have in their homes," said Belcher. "I have deep experience working with private, family-led companies, as well as broad industry experience in the consumer goods space, and am eager to contribute to Kohler's continued growth as an inspiring leader and role model for our associates and stakeholders."