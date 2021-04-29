Kohler Co. expanding its northeastern Sheboygan County plant

Kohler Co. recently began a 155,000-square-foot expansion project to its Kohler Power Group manufacturing facility, located at N7650 County Rd LS in the Town of Mosel in northeastern Sheboygan County.

Kohler Power is the engine and generator manufacturing division for Kohler Co.

The company said the expansion of its Town of Mosel plant will include a “state-of-the-art production and testing space” for large generators above 2,000 kilowatts and increased warehousing, as well as a “world-class customer experience center.”

The company said the plant expansion supports its continued growth in key strategic markets, including data centers, health care and other mission critical segments. This is the second major expansion in the last eight years at the site, “following a decade of sustained growth,” the company said. The project “addresses future capacity requirements to provide a safer, more efficient, and seamless flow of integrated power system assembly, testing and enclosing,” the company said.

“This capital investment helps us achieve operational excellence in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain efficiency to ensure we are positioned to meet increasing demand and surpass our customers’ expectations,” said Brian Melka, Kohler Power Group president. “The data center segment is a key pillar of our long-term growth strategy, as well as developing cleaner energy solutions with generators that lead the industry in power density and fuel economy, and contribute to a lower environmental impact.”

Kohler Power Group also today announced a significant capital expansion of home standby generator assembly at its manufacturing site in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

“With this expansion, we will more than triple our current capacity for residential standby generators and take further advantage of our world-class engine manufacturing facility that we more than doubled in the last two years. We are committed to supporting our valued dealer network and delighting the end customers that we serve,” said Melka.