Kohler Co. acquires German manufacturer of saunas and steam rooms

Kohler Co.
, a manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, cabinetry, tile and lighting, engines, generators and more, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the German firm KLAFS
from its parent company, the Egeria Group
.
Terms of the agreement, which was signed on Dec. 1, were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.
KLAFS is a manufacturer of saunas, steam rooms and other hydrothermal features. The company also provides consultation and planning services. KLAFS sells its products through a direct-to-consumer showroom network that primarily spans across Europe to both residential and commercial clients.
The company employs 850 associates across locations in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, U.K., Spain and Mexico.
“KLAFS is an international market leader with a stellar reputation that shares our passion for innovation and delighting customers," said David Kohler
, chair and CEO of Kohler Co., who represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership. "We look forward to welcoming the KLAFS organization to Kohler and, together, driving continued growth in sauna and spa solutions.”
Phillip Rock, CEO of KLAFS, and Jens Friedrich, the company's CFO, will continue in their leadership roles. The company will join Kohler’s Luxury Brands division which includes other brands like ANN SACKS, KALLISTA, Robern and Kast Concrete Basins.
“Over the last years we have worked with CEO Phillip Rock and the entire team at KLAFS on transforming the company from a strong player in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland to a pan-European market leader for premium sauna, spa, and wellness products," said Hannes Rumer
, partner and managing director at EGERIA in Munich. "It has been a great entrepreneurial team-up and we are especially proud of the successful roll-out of KLAFS’ exciting product portfolio in northern and western Europe, both organically and through several acquisitions. Kohler is the ideal partner to maintain the high-end positioning of the brand.”