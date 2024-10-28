Login
Kohler announces sponsorship deal with Dallas Cowboys

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Kohler Company announced today that it has reached a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the deal, Kohler Co. said it will have digital in-stadium signage at AT&T Stadium, radio spots on Cowboys game day broadcasts and the ability to use the Cowboys trademark on its channels and platforms.

Kohler also gets Cowboys season tickets as part of the deal.

In addition, the Cowboys will install Kohler products in new luxury suites inside AT&T Stadium.

“As America’s kitchen and bath brand, we are proud to partner with America’s team – among the most valuable and popular sports and entertainment organizations in the world,” said Scott Edmunds, senior vice president of marketing, Kitchen & Bath North America at Kohler. “Both organizations exemplify excellence, and we have built established and famous brands that inspire consumers and fans alike. Our investment with the Cowboys, as well as our brick-and-mortar Kohler Signature Stores in Dallas and Plano, (Texas) further reinforces our commitment to the local market, and we look forward to collaborating closely with customers to help them achieve their dream kitchens and baths.”

Kohler Co. has also been a partner of the Green Bay Packers and in 2017 opened the Lodge Kohler hotel just outside of Lambeau Field in the Titletown district.

