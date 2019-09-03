Kmart store in Caledonia to close in December

Struggling chain retailer Kmart will shut down its Caledonia store location by mid-December.

Kmart’s Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based operator, Transform Holdco LLC, confirmed the closure Tuesday via email. A liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September. The company also directed customers to Kmart.com for their continued shopping needs.

The store, located at 5141 Douglas Ave., is one of two remaining Kmart locations in southeastern Wisconsin. The other is in Kenosha at 4100 52nd St.

The company called the closure a “difficult but necessary decision,” but did not provide further explanation.

Transform Holdco acquired Kmart and Sears earlier this summer. Last month, it announced it will close 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores in late October through mid-November. The Caledonia location was not listed as part of that group.