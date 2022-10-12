Kids Empire entertainment center coming to Bayshore

Less than a week after Bayshore announced plans to have a new movie theater and bowling alley operator reopen the space formerly occupied by iPic Entertainment, the Glendale shopping center says it will also add a children’s entertainment venue to its tenant roster.

West Hollywood-based Kids Empire will open its first Wisconsin location next summer on the northern end of the property, across the street from The Cheesecake Factory. The 11,125-square-foot space was formerly leased by a LensCrafters store.

Kids Empire is a secure indoor children’s entertainment center that features mazes, slides, rides, creative building games, climbing, bouncing and ball pits. In addition to a large, multi-level playground, the venue will include a smaller playground for infants and toddlers, according to a news release.

The company has 39 locations currently open and four opening soon across 10 states. The venues are “screen-less environments” with activities for children of all ages. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We are thrilled to bring Kids Empire to Bayshore and provide fun interactive activities for families while they make new memories,” said Mary Mokwa, senior general manager at Bayshore.

Kids Empire offers reservations for birthday parties, with options for pre-packaged foods, bottled drinks and other giveaways. The venue will partner with local pizzerias, caterers and bakers, allowing groups to customize the party’s food and beverage selection.

Kids Empire was represented by Mid-America Real Estate in the lease deal. Irving, Texas-based ID Studio 4 will head up the architecture and design work for the space.

The new entertainment center will be located down the street from ACX Cinemas‘ recently announced 42,951 square-foot movie theater, bowling alley and restaurant, also slated to open next summer. Former tenant iPic closed its Bayshore movie theater and bowling alley four years ago, and the space has sat empty ever since.

Both entertainment concepts are the latest additions to the newly redeveloped Bayshore. Over the past few years, owner Cypress Equities has invested millions of dollars in downsizing the mall’s retail space and demolishing or converting existing buildings for other uses. Bayshore has drawn a wave of new tenants, such as Nike, Total Wine & More, Target and Crumbl Cookies. A Culver’s restaurant was built on the north side of the property, alongside the under-construction 311-unit Bayshore Residences apartment development.