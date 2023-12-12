Kenosha casino key votes delayed, Pleasant Prairie opposed

The's latest attempt to open a casino in southeast Wisconsin has been delayed yet again. Last month, the Kenosha County Board and the City of Kenosha Common Council delayed their votes on an intergovernmental agreement needed to advance the project to the federal level. Then, on Monday, the Village Board of Pleasant Prairie passed a resolution opposing the project. The tribe has been working tosince the 1990s, its last effort ending in failure when it was rejected by then-Gov. Scott Walker. In the latest proposal on a different site, the Menominee hope to open a gaming facility in conjunction with Florida-based Hard Rock International on a 60-acre site located just west of Interstate 94 at 60th Street in the city of Kenosha. The tribe's vision includes the construction of a $360 million casino complex, featuring a hotel, restaurants and an entertainment venue, according to City of Kenosha documents. The tribe says the project would bring tourism, economic growth and financial support to the city and the county as well as the tribe, but some elected officials have questions about the project and what impacts it could have on the surrounding communities. In November, the Kenosha County Board voted to delay its vote on the proposed agreements with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, the Menominee Kenosha Gaming Authority and other Kenosha County municipalities. The agreements outline the proposed casino’s operations in the community and the gaming authority’s financial obligations to the county and city. The decision to delay consideration until Jan. 16 was reached with a 13-7 voteduring Tuesday night's meeting, with the board citing the need for additional time and information to properly assess the proposed deal. The agreement in question outlines commitments of over $80 million in revenue sharing from gaming proceeds. These funds are intended to offset public safety, social services and economic costs to the county over a 20-year period. Crucial to the Menominee Tribe's plans is the request for both the city and county to agree to place the proposed casino land in federal trust, thereby removing it from local taxing jurisdiction. The County Board's decision came a day after the City of Kenosha Common Council also voted to delay their votes on the agreement until Jan. 3 to ensure more residents have the opportunity to hear about the casino proposal. If passed, the agreements would next go to the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. On Monday, the Pleasant Prairie Village Board unanimously passed a resolution to oppose taking the 60 acres of land off the tax roll. The resolution says the casino project would have negative environmental, social and economic impacts on the village because, although the project is in the city limits of Kenosha, it sits within a mile of Pleasant Prairie. It cites issues such as stormwater runoff, traffic and safety issues. "The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has not offered the Village of Pleasant Prairie an agreement or plan to remediate the negative impacts the proposed gaming facility will bring to the community, as is required before placing such land into federal trust by the Bureau of Indian Affairs," the resolution says. Representatives from the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.