Kenosha-based Vantage Point files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Kenosha-based Vantage Point Corp. has filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to stay in business and restructure its finances and operations. Representatives with the business did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the filing.

VPC’s number has been disconnected and the company’s website has been taken down.

- Advertisement -

Vantage Point Corp. is a direct technology provider and direct marketing reseller in the IT industry. The company was founded in 2006 and has previously been named a Future 50 Award winner, recognizing the fastest-growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin.

VPC lists its estimated assets between $1 million and $10 million and its estimated liabilities between $1 million and $10 million.

VPC does have an open case regarding delinquent tax warrants that was filed last October by the Department of Revenue.