Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Technology

Kenosha-based Vantage Point files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
5700 77th St., Kenosha. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
Vantage Point Corp.

Kenosha-based Vantage Point Corp. has filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to stay in business and restructure its finances and operations. Representatives with the business did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the filing.

VPC’s number has been disconnected and the company’s website has been taken down.

- Advertisement -

Vantage Point Corp. is a direct technology provider and direct marketing reseller in the IT industry. The company was founded in 2006 and has previously been named a Future 50 Award winner, recognizing the fastest-growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin.

VPC lists its estimated assets between $1 million and $10 million and its estimated liabilities between $1 million and $10 million.

VPC does have an open case regarding delinquent tax warrants that was filed last October by the Department of Revenue.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.