Notable Women in Law: Kelly Dancy

Kelly Dancy joined Milwaukee-based Walny Legal Group LLC eight years ago, soon after the firm was founded. She was named partner in February 2019 and has embraced the responsibilities of business ownership.

She specializes in estate planning, asset protection, and business succession planning. Additionally, she is skilled in drafting complex estate plans, irrevocable grantor trusts and life insurance trusts. She also has extensive experience drafting modification and termination agreements for irrevocable trusts.

“Dancy has played an integral part in the firm’s efforts to bring self-settled trust legislation to Wisconsin,” said Eido Walny, manager partner for Walny Legal Group. “She has become one of the foremost experts on the subject in the state, and has become one of the go-to attorneys in the Greater Milwaukee area for complicated probate and estate administrations.”

Outside of work, she serves on the board of directors of the Milwaukee Estate Planning Forum and previously served a two-year term as president of the Milwaukee chapter of the Society of Financial Service Professionals. She also serves as a member of MSOE’s Planned Giving Advisory Council. She enjoys giving back to the Milwaukee community by providing no-cost legal services in Marquette’s Volunteer Legal Clinic and was recently elected to the national board of directors of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, an organization covering thousands of financial service professionals across the country.