Kellogg PEAK Initiative names new executive director

Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization Kellogg PEAK Initiative
announced that Demetria Smith
has been named its new executive director.
A 2003 Northwestern University graduate, Smith previously served as PEAK's senior director of programs.
PEAK operates day camps and afterschool programming and runs a residential summer camp in Boscobel for youth from Milwaukee. It annually serves roughly 550 enrolled youth, ages 7-18, drawing largely from the 53215, 53204, 53209, 53206 and 53205 zip codes. It also opens some camp programming to kids from throughout the community who do not enroll.
PEAK was founded as Lake Valley Camp in 2002 by former Kohl’s chief executive officer Bill Kellogg with philanthropic support from the Kellogg Family Foundation. The original mission was to provide an opportunity for Milwaukee youth to attend the residential summer camp in Boscobel. In 2019, the organization rebranded as the Kellogg PEAK initiative
to reflect its evolution from a summer camp to a year-round social-emotional learning and leadership program.