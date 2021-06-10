Kegel’s Inn to set up beer garden at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Kegel’s Inn will bring its Bavarian-style beer hall experience to Milwaukee’s lakefront this summer in a new partnership with the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

Kegel’s will set up a beer garden at the War Memorial Center, beginning July 2 through early October, where the West Allis-based restaurant will serve authentic German food and beer from a restored 1957 Grumman-Olson Step van and matching trailer.

The beer garden, which will be located in the center’s newly renovated north parking lot, will be open Wednesday through Friday, 4-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12-8 p.m. The menu includes Kegel’s Inn signature loaded brats and pretzels, imported German beers from Hofbrau and local beers from around Milwaukee.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit War Memorial Center to help make up lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be the official operator of ‘The Beer Garden at The War Memorial Center.’ With it being in the heart of Milwaukee and a phenomenal outdoor space, it’s the perfect location to bring this experience to life,” said Julian Kegel, owner of Kegel’s Inn. “This will be a great way to serve the downtown community as people return to work this summer, and we can’t wait to serve all the pedestrians and cyclists that use the Oak Leaf Trail along the lake. It’s truly one of the best places for a beer garden in Milwaukee.”

Visitors who park in the lot will receive a ticket for a free beer, and will be able to explore the center, including the view upstairs on Fitch Plaza and the War Memorial Center’s 40,000-square-foot outdoor terrace with views of the lake and downtown.

“We could not be more excited to share our stunning lakefront facility with the public through this unique experience. ‘The Beer Garden at the War Memorial Center’ is the perfect way to celebrate summer with the best views of Milwaukee’s skyline and Lake Michigan,” said Dan Buttery, president and CEO of War Memorial Center. “Kegel’s Inn is the ideal partner to bring outstanding food, drink, and hospitality to this treasured venue.”