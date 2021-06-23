Kathryn Quadracci Flores named president of QuadMed

QuadMed LLC
, a subsidiary of Sussex-based Quad/Graphics Inc.
that provides health and wellness solutions for employers, announced the appointments of three individuals to leadership positions.
Kathryn Quadracci Flores
was named president of QuadMed, John Bustle
was named chief medical officer and Shannon Clark
was named chief operating officer.
Flores is the daughter of Quad/Graphics and QuadMed founder Harry Quadracci, and is the sister of Quad’s current chairman, president and CEO Joel Quadracci. She received her M.D. from Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1995 and her B.A. and B.S. from Brown University in 1990. She currently serves as a director on the boards of both QuadMed and Quad.
"Kathryn is an empathetic, visionary leader who is passionate about expanding health care access through QuadMed's comprehensive care model, which provides high-quality, cost-effective health and wellness services to forward-thinking employers around the country," Joel Quadracci said. "Kathryn understands the world of medicine and has been deeply involved in COVID-19 response plans and QuadMed's business operations, as a member of the board of directors."
"It is my profound pleasure to serve as president of QuadMed and continue the legacy of premiere employer-powered health care envisioned by my father 30 years ago," Flores said. "I look forward to working with our exceptional team of providers, health and wellness center staff, corporate support teams, executive leadership, and QuadMed's board of directors as we continue to deliver population health improvements and cost savings as a trusted partner to the employers we serve."
Bustle received a master of health care management degree from Harvard University and is board certified in family medicine and obesity medicine. He began his career as a practicing physician and clinic medical director and served as the health system chief executive officer and chief medical officer of Bates County Memorial Hospital in Missouri. Most recently, he served as the midAmerica market medical executive for Cigna.
Clark is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with a doctor of nursing practice degree from Johns Hopkins University. She has experience in worksite health and wellness services, particularly in occupational health. Clark was most recently executive vice president of operations for Medcor, overseeing more than 200 primary care/occupational health clinics across the U.S.
"The addition of these two experienced leaders to our already strong leadership team enables us to advance our strategic growth plan, while enhancing our current client partnerships," Flores said. "In an industry ripe with mergers, acquisitions and consolidation, QuadMed is committed to remaining independent. We have a singular focus: to deliver innovative, high-value solutions to employers, and an exceptional patient experience for their employees, that results in improved health outcomes and reduced costs."