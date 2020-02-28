Karla Krehbiel: BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Category: Notable Women in Commercial Banking

Notable Women in Commercial Banking Number of years working in your current industry: 37

37 Number of years with your current company/firm: 13

13 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin Parkside, Gateway College and Concordia University

Karla Krehbiel has more than 37 years of banking experience and has been with Johnson Financial Group for 13 years. She oversees 165 employees, including 10 in commercial banking.

“Karla has worked with thousands of business owners to strengthen the business climate and economy in these markets,” said Thomas Moore, senior vice president commercial banking manager southeast for Johnson Financial Group. “Recent examples of Karla’s work with our commercial clients include mentoring a local business owner as he transitioned to president and owner of the family business, assisting a client with their expansion into a new market, and guiding a multigenerational business through the sale of their company keeping both the client and communities best interest in mind throughout the process.

“Karla has brought forward innovative ideas that have benefited our clients while building out JFG’s suite of products.”

Last year, Krehbiel led an effort to launch the House Proud Initiative with Racine Revitalization Partnership Inc. The initiative focused on improving owner occupied properties located in low income areas of Racine County.

Krehbiel also serves as chair of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance board; on the University of Wisconsin Parkside Foundation – Board of Directors; and with Building Our Future Kenosha; Racine Economic Development Action Committee; Congressman Bryan Steil’s Small Business Advisory Committee. She is a member of TEMPO Racine and TEMPO Kenosha; and a United Way of Racine cabinet member.