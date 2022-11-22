Justin Mortara named CEO of EnsoData

Justin Mortara has been named the new CEO of Madison-based EnsoData following founder and past CEO Chris Fernandez stepping down late last week. The appointment comes just six months after Mortara was named president of the company following the completion of a $20 million funding round.

Fernandez will stay active in the company as the newly named executive chairman and chief research officer.

“In Justin’s new role as CEO and president, he will lead the day-to-day operations, growth, and execution across all aspects of our current and future business,” wrote Fernandez in a letter. “In my new role as executive chairman and chief research officer, I will continue to support our customers, partners, investors, and board, our growth, engineering, and leadership teams and culture, our work with regulatory bodies, medical societies, and research organizations, and create to achieve our vision. We’re quite bullish on the present.”

EnsoData says it is the first AI technology cleared to aid clinicians in the diagnosis of sleep disorders and sleep apnea. The startup works primarily with clinicians, health systems and academic medical centers to improve health care outcomes by streamlining data analysis with waveform artificial intelligence.

EnsoData has experienced continued growth over the past year, driven by demand from customers seeking to enable faster and more accurate diagnoses and improve patient outcomes in the communities they serve.

In the past year, EnsoData received its second FDA clearance, doubled its team in size, expanded partnerships with leading providers worldwide, and extended further support for virtual and at-home diagnostics.

Mortara is also the co-founder of Milwaukee-based Rose Biosciences, a tech-focused bio startup, and principal at Mortara Group, LLC. He also spent over 20 years at Mortara Instrument, a provider of diagnostics for cardiovascular disease, as CEO.