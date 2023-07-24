Jump Start: West Allis startup WorkShift looking to revolutionize gig work for hospitality industry

Bekki Yang
Bekki Yang

Location: West Allis Founders: Bekki Yang and Manny Lara Founded: 2020 Service: An app connecting gig workers with restaurants and hospitality businesses Employees: 3 Goal: Complete a funding round and move into the beta testing phase. Experience: Yang is a past hospitality business owner and Lara was previously chief human resources officer at The Bartolotta

Ashley Smart
Ashley Smart

