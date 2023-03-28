Jump Start: Plymouth startup AntiMussel tackles Lake Michigan’s zebra mussel problem

By
-
Tyler Rezachek
Tyler Rezachek Credit: Lila Aryan

Wisconsinites who enjoy spending their time on Lake Michigan are no stranger to zebra mussels – an invasive creature that has not only made its home within the vast body of water, but also congregates on boats and other surfaces.   Army veteran Tyler Rezachek is one of these Wisconsinites. His frustration with constantly having

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes.

