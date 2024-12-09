Jump Start: Milwaukee-based startup Zentrix aims to make researching stocks effortless

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Location: Milwaukee Founders: Wyatt Johnson and Connor VanCrete Founded: 2024 Service: AI-powered stock analysis platform Website: zentrix.ai Employees: 2 Goal: Complete launch of full platform Experience: Johnson has experience in AI-driven marketing and VanCrete is a software engineer. What began as a hobby has turned into a full-blown business venture for the co-founders of Milwaukee-based

What began as a hobby has turned into a full-blown business venture for the co-founders of Milwaukee-based fintech startup Zentrix

Partners Wyatt Johnson and Connor VanCrete have known each other since high school and both co-founders have held a longtime interest in stock trading. After graduating from college, they learned they lacked the amount of time needed to research stocks before investing in them.

“We wanted to give ourselves a more efficient way to make trades with the insights that we didn’t have the time to find,” said Johnson.

So, in July, the duo began developing the Zentrix platform. Designed with the everyday person in mind, Zentrix offers real-time, actionable trading signals powered by advanced AI and public sentiment analysis.

“We’re excited to bring this level of innovation to retail traders,” said VanCrete. “Our AI models continuously learn from market data, providing users with an edge they wouldn’t find on other platforms.”

Zentrix pulls real-time data from the stock market, such as price and volume, and uses a machine learning model to make predictions based off of that historical data. The platform also uses AI sentiment analysis, which gives users a sense of the analysts’ opinion on a stock. “In today’s stock market, a tiny bit of news can make all the difference (for a stock),” said Johnson.

Zentrix users can also rely on a tool called “Coach Z,” an AI model that makes data and trading signals more digestible for the average person.

“(Coach Z will) draw real-time data. It’ll scrape the web for the latest articles, and then we’ve trained it to basically be a stock analyst,” said Johnson.

He estimates the Zentrix platform can save people who regularly engage in stock trading hours of research time. Once investors use the Zentrix platform to research a stock, they can then go on a stock trading app like Robinhood to make their actual investment.

Zentrix is currently in beta mode. The company’s full website will launch Dec. 13. Once fully launched, Zentrix users will be able to choose between different subscription plans ranging from $15 to $50 a month.

Johnson and VanCrete recently completed gener8tor’s gALPHA Applied AI Labs program and plan to move on to the gBETA program next. The duo hopes to open their first funding round in early 2025.

