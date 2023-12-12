Johnsonville owners added to Milwaukee Brewers ownership group

Ralph and Shelly Stayer, the owners of Sheboygan County-based sausage manufacturer Johnsonville LLC, have joined the ownership group of the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced today.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Johnsonville has been the official sponsor of the Famous Racing Sausages at Milwaukee Brewers games since 2018 when the Brewers dropped longtime sponsor Klement’s in favor of the larger Johnsonville.

“The Stayers’ relationship with the Milwaukee Brewers spans many years,” said Mark Attanasio, who remains chairman and principal owner of the Brewers. “Whether it’s cheering on the Brew Crew as season ticket holders, sponsoring the team and its legendary Racing Sausages, offering their excellent Johnsonville sausage products to fans at American Family Field, or joining our efforts to give back to community causes, Ralph and Shelly are integrated into nearly every part of the Brewers family. We’re thrilled to welcome them to our ownership team, as well.”

“Joining the Brewers’ ownership team is truly part of my ultimate American dream,” said Ralph Stayer, 80. “Shelly and I are honored to be joining the club.”

Shelly Stayer, board chair of Johnsonville, negotiated the deal between the couple and Attanasio.

“It was the friendliest, most exciting transaction in which I’ve ever been involved,” she said.