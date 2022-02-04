Johnson Financial Group extends sponsorship of Broadway series at the Marcus Center

Johnson Financial Group has re-upped its multi-year title sponsorship for the Broadway at the Marcus Center series.

The Racine-based firm first signed on as exclusive title sponsor of the series – which has brought the likes of “Hamilton,” “Mean Girls” and “Cats” to the Marcus Performing Arts Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Its renewed sponsorship will be in place through the 2024-’25 season.

“Having a great performing arts scene is incredibly important to the vibrancy of the city and making our downtown a destination for people throughout Wisconsin,” said Jim Popp, president and chief executive officer of Johnson Financial Group. “Johnson Financial Group is happy to continue our support of the Marcus Performing Arts Center and proud to continue supporting Milwaukee’s premier destination for the performing arts.”

The Marcus Center will unveil its 2022-’23 Broadway season lineup on March 29.

The Broadway series brings an average of 128,000 patrons to the Marcus Center each season, of the roughly 600,000 visitors who come to the center annually.

The series generates more than $83 million of economic impact for Milwaukee, according to the Marcus Center.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of our long-term partner, Johnson Financial Group. Their commitment to the region’s performing arts community is invaluable,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO of the Marcus Center. “This partnership plays a leading role in bringing the best of touring Broadway to our region and ensures the Marcus Center continues to be a gathering place for all.”