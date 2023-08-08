Johnson Controls appoints Marc Vandiepenbeeck as president of Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America

By
-
Marc Vandiepenbeeck

Johnson Controls has named Marc Vandiepenbeeck vice president and president of Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America effective immediately. In this role Vandiepenbeeck will serve as an officer of the company and oversee Johnson Controls’ $3.8 billion Building Solutions operations across 90 countries. Vandiepenbeeck succeeds Tomas Brannemo, who has led the EMEALA business since

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display