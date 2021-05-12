Jockey named title sponsor for NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America

Kenosha-based underwear company Jockey International Inc. has agreed to become the title sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake.

The news comes a month after Road America announced that La Crosse-based convenience store chain Kwik Trip had agreed to become the presenting sponsor for the race.

The race, which will be know as the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip, will be held on July 4 at 1:30 p.m. It will be televised live by NBC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The multi-year partnership between Road American and Jockey includes “several shared marketing and promotional initiatives designed to help increase brand awareness and promote (Jockey’s) products,” according to a news release.

The NASCAR Cup Series is the highest level of professional stock car racing. Since it opened in 1955, Road American has hosted numerous elite racing competitions, but mostly of the open-wheel IndyCar variety. The top stock car racing circuit previously has only competed once at the track, in 1956 when it was known as the Grand National Series.

“As a Wisconsin-based company, we have long known that Road America is a world-class racetrack and we are proud to be the title sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series on the Fourth of July,” said Tom Hecker, director of sports marketing for Jockey. “The motorsports industry has highly engaged, loyal fans and we look forward to enhancing the fan experience on Independence Day weekend while highlighting our new Made in America products, available this month.”

“Jockey is a tremendous fit for Road America,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s president and general manager. “They are a global brand with local roots dedicated to expanding their presence in motorsports. We feel that Jockey will integrate itself very well in the racing community through this partnership, and we are very excited to have them on board in such a prestigious capacity.”

The NASCAR race weekend at Road America will also include the Henry 180, a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NASCAR’s second highest level of competition) race at 1:30 p.m. on July 3. That race, sponsored by Rice Lake, Wisconsin-based firearms manufacturer Henry Repeating Arms, will also be telecast on NBC. Road America has hosted Xfinity Series races for the past 11 years.

Advanced ticket sales have been strong for the NASCAR Cup race at Road America, Kertscher said.

“We want to let everyone know that the response for this event has been amazing and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets and parking for Sunday (July 4) now because parking on (Sunday Only) will sell out,” he said. “Fans can also park for free at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds and take a shuttle to and from the track.”

Road America will also host IndyCar Series race REV Group Grand Prix on June 30. That race will be broadcast on NBCSN.