Jockey named Kenosha County Business of the Year

Jockey International Inc., one of the leading U.S. brands for underwear, sleepwear and apparel, has been named the Business of the Year by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Kenosha since 1900, Jockey highlights the list of winners for KABA’s annual Ovation Awards, which recognize top performing Kenosha County businesses and business leaders, and their support of the community. Winners are chosen by a selection committee, which includes previous Ovation Award winners, KABA staff and board members, BizTimes Media, and representatives from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Gateway Technical College and Carthage College.

The Ovation Awards winners will be recognized at a banquet event on Feb. 6, 2025 at the University of Wisconsin – Parkside Student Center Ballroom. Click here to register. BizTimes Media is the media sponsor for the event.

In addition to its corporate headquarters at 2300 60th St. in Kenosha, Jockey has a store in downtown Kenosha at 5500 6th Ave. In 2022, Jockey opened Coopers Uptown, a café and gift shop at 2401 60th St., across the street from its headquarters.

Jockey is a third-generation family-owned company. It has more than 1,600 global employees.

Other Ovation Award winners:

Karla Krehbiel, regional president of Johnson Financial Group, is the Business Leader of the Year. She has 40 years of experience in the financial services industry and joined Johnson Financial Group in 2007 as senior vice president of commercial banking. She was promoted to regional president for the southeast market in 2016. In that role, Krehbiel oversees all business lines including commercial, retail and wealth management in the Kenosha and Racine areas. She has served on the boards of several organizations in the community, including the Kenosha County Food Bank, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Foundation, Carthage College Business Coalition, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, Kenosha Achievement Center, United Way of Kenosha

Franks Diner is the Small Business of the Year. Located at 508 58th St. in downtown Kenosha, Franks Diner opened in 1926. It claims to be the oldest continuing operating diner in the U.S. and has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and on The Food Network. The Franks family operated the diner until 2001 when it was purchased by Chris Schwartz, Lynn Groleau and Kris Derwae from Don Franks and John Gilmores.

Forward Award winners (companies or organizations that have expanded, invested or developed programs or initiatives that help move Kenosha County forward):