Jockey International to purchase Kenosha’s Jack Andrea building

Kenosha-based Jockey International Inc. has agreed to purchase the Jack Andrea building at 2401 60th Street in Kenosha’s Uptown neighborhood.

The family-owned and operated café and gift shop has been selling the last of its inventory this week and has plans to close permanently on Saturday. Jack Andrea announced earlier this year that it would close temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted that Jockey, our neighbor of over 100 years, is taking over our building,” said David Andrea. “Like us, their family is deeply rooted in this community and committed to our neighborhood. We know they will continue to be positive custodians of our home for the past 110 years.”

Plans for the building and store, which sits across the street from Jockey’s headquarters, will be revealed at a later date, Jockey announced Monday. While Jockey did not offer specific details, a business will reopen in the Jack Andrea building in the future, said Mark Fedyk, Jockey president and chief operating officer.

“Generally speaking, the business will be a place where people can still come and gather and shop,” Fedyk said. “It will be a place that will serve families and it will provide opportunities to the local citizens.”

Jack Andrea’s was founded in 1911 by Giacomo Andrea who set up shop in a piano crate selling tobacco and candies to men and women from the Vincent Springs factory, according to a press release. Years later, Giacomo opened the store and soda fountain. Four generations of the Andrea family have owned and operated the store and cafe during its 110 years in business.

More than 70 businesses in and around the Uptown Neighborhood were impacted by the violent protests that followed the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020. Jockey is one of many Kenosha-based companies and local organizations that have worked to rebuild Uptown.

Just around the corner, Gorman & Co. has plans to redevelop a vacant shopping center on the west side of 22nd Avenue between 60th and 63rd streets in the Uptown neighborhood.

“At a time when this community is working on investing in the community and young people, we were compelled to step in and not see a 100 plus-year-old institution leave the neighborhood,” said Mark Fedyk, Jockey president and chief operating officer.