Joann to close nearly all of its southeastern Wisconsin stores

Hudson, Ohio-based crafting and fabrics retailer Joann, which recently declared chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year, filed a motion in bankruptcy court Wednesday to close 533 of its 800 U.S. locations.

That includes 16 Wisconsin stores, eight of which are located in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Joann stores that will close in southeastern Wisconsin include:

- Advertisement -

16800 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

5656 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

600 N. Edwards Boulevard, Lake Geneva

N78 W14531 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls

2020 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee

2629 S. Green Bay Road, Racine

4079 Highway 28, Sheboygan Falls

401 Bernard St., Watertown

The only Joann store in southeastern Wisconsin that is not on the store closure list released Wednesday is the store in Greenfield at 4950 S. 74th St.