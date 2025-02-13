Joann to close nearly all of its southeastern Wisconsin stores

Hudson, Ohio-based crafting and fabrics retailer Joann, which recently declared chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year, filed a motion in bankruptcy court Wednesday to close 533 of its 800 U.S. locations.
That includes 16 Wisconsin stores, eight of which are located in southeastern Wisconsin.
The Joann stores that will close in southeastern Wisconsin include:
- 16800 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield
- 5656 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy
- 600 N. Edwards Boulevard, Lake Geneva
- N78 W14531 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls
- 2020 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee
- 2629 S. Green Bay Road, Racine
- 4079 Highway 28, Sheboygan Falls
- 401 Bernard St., Watertown
The only Joann store in southeastern Wisconsin that is not on the store closure list released Wednesday is the store in Greenfield at 4950 S. 74th St.