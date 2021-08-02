Jeffers secures financing for market-rate apartments phase at Journal Square

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering of Verdigris. Courtesy of J. Jeffers & Co.
J. Jeffers & Co. announced it has secured the needed financing for the next phase of its Journal Square project, which will create 141 market-rate apartments slated for fall 2022 completion. Milwaukee-based Jeffers is redeveloping…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

