James Imaging Systems acquires Central Office Systems’ copier division

Brookfield-based Brookfield-based James Imaging Systems Inc. has acquired the copier division of Pewaukee-based Central Office Systems . The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Central Office Systems has been known by many of its customers as a printer and copy machine provider but has evolved into more of an IT company since it acquired Attivo Technologies in 2018. The company says the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated its transition into the IT space and during negotiations with James Imaging, Central Office Systems realized it would be challenged to grow its office equipment business organically, said Chris Rosecky, Central Office Systems president. The acquisition allows Central Office Systems to dedicate its resources to IT products and IT-related security services in southeastern Wisconsin markets, Rosecky added. Central Office Systems and James Imaging are the two largest local providers of office equipment in Wisconsin. However, with rising pressure from out-of-state office equipment providers, Central Office Systems discovered that it would need to double its revenue if it were to compete in the office equipment space, said Art Flater, Central Office Systems principal. “We were looking at saying if we don’t get to $20 million a year in terms of revenue, we’re going to be on the outside looking in when it comes to competing with large out-of-state firms,” said Arthur Flater, Central office systems principal and vice president of sales. James Imaging was founded in 1977 as a copier sales and repair business, and now offers managed print services, document software and document management solutions. James Imaging has acquired 11 companies and has approximately 121 employees. The acquisition will allow James Imaging to expand its client base in the Fox Valley area, said Tom Tegeder, James Imaging Systems president. All 19 employees in Central Office Systems’ copier division will join James Imaging as part of the acquisition. Employees joining James Imaging include administrators, service technicians and sales representatives, Tegeder said. “The best things that come out of (the acquisition) in addition to the client base are the high-quality people that understand our business,” Tegeder said. “So, the business doesn’t change.” Central Office Systems has a team of 16 employees who provide IT solutions, cloud and managed services, surveillance, door access solutions and unified communications.