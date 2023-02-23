J.J. Watt sells village of Summit home

Recently-retired NFL star J.J. Watt has sold his home in the village of Summit for $1.85 million, according to state records.

The 3,670-square-foot log cabin-style home in western Waukesha County has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and sits on a 36-acre site, according to a Redfin listing for the property, which Watt purchased in 2015 for $800,000, according to reports.

The property has an assessed value of about $1.1 million, according to Waukesha County records.

Watt sold the property to the Todd MW and Courtney A Turall Revocable Trust, according to state records. Todd Turall is general counsel and chief operating officer for Ascension Investment Management.

A Pewaukee native, Watt starred for the University of Wisconsin’s football team and was a first round draft pick of the NFL’s Houston Texans in 2011. He played for Houston from 2011-2020. He played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and 2022, retiring from football at the end of the 2022 season.

The state record for the sale of Watt’s Summit home lists his address in Paradise Valley, Arizona. He married professional soccer player Kealia Ohai in 2020. The couple had a son in 2022.