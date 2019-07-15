Ivory Room Piano Bar could open this fall in downtown Milwaukee

The owners of a piano bar in Madison are planning to open a second location, in Milwaukee.

The Ivory Room Piano Bar has been proposed for 160 W. Wisconsin Ave., according to a license application recently filed with the City of Milwaukee. That vacant 4,500-square-foot space shares a building with Mo’s Irish Pub, located at 142 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The business’ owner is listed as Bumblebee Tuna LLC, which is registered under Jack Sosnowski. He and his wife Julie Sosnowski opened The Ivory Room Piano Bar near Madison’s Capitol Square in 2006. Sosnowski could not be immediately reached for comment.

Sosnowski is also the president and CEO of Madison-based Noble Hospitality Group, which operates Freiburg Gastropub, Buck and Badger and Capital Tap Haus, all in Madison, according to its website.

Rare Steakhouse in Milwaukee, Madison and Washington D.C. are also listed on the group’s website, but an employee at Rare’s Madison location said Sosnowski no longer owns those restaurants.

The Ivory Room Piano Bar in Milwaukee, which is described as a tavern with live entertainment, is targeting a Sept. 29 opening date, according to the license application. It would sell alcohol, but no food. Site plans show a central stage with two pianos, surrounded by elevated and banquette-style seating. There would also be a private room with additional seating. A 16-seat angled bar would be situated at the northwest side of the space.

The Ivory Room in Madison is known for its request-based shows and dueling piano acts.