IT services company CMIT Solutions opens Wauwatosa office

Information technology services company CMIT Solutions recently opened an office in the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa, the company announced today.

CMIT Solutions is a North American provider of IT services and products to small and mid-market businesses. The company offers a variety of services including computer, monitoring, help desk, DNS filtering, cybersecurity, back-up and recovery and more.

The new office, located inside Serendipity Labs co-working space, will be operated by IT services professional Brad Jere. Jere is the former co-owner and vice president of Fond du Lac-based Badger Scale where he handled the service department as well as IT needs for the company.

“I know how difficult it can be as a business owner to juggle both IT support and day-to-day responsibilities while trying to grow the business,” Jere said in a statement. “Keeping pace with technology and cyber threats is not easy. My experience allows me to help business owners and remove roadblocks so they can focus on what’s important to them”.

By opening his own CMIT Solutions franchise in Milwaukee, Jere said he has the ability to draw on the CMIT Solutions network, which includes 230 CMIT locations and about 600 technicians nationwide.

“Outsourcing IT support is extremely valuable,” Jere said in a statement. “I want to help businesses be the best they can be, by serving as their trusted advisor who helps them achieve their goals through technology.”