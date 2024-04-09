Islamic organization purchases former Franklin movie theater complex

An affiliate of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee
has purchased a former Marcus movie theater complex in Franklin.
Showtime Cinema, located at 8910 S. 102nd St., was operated by Marcus Theatres, a division of Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp.
The company announced in September
that it was closing the theater complex, along with two other Milwaukee-area movie theater complexes.
The Islamic Foundation of Greater Milwaukee purchased the 13-acre property for $3.2 million, according to state records. The existing building on the site was built in 2003 and had 54,000 square feet of space.
The Islamic Foundation of Greater Milwaukee's registered agent is Othman Atta, who is the executive director of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee.
The Islamic Society of Milwaukee (ISM) offers worship services, community events and educational opportunities. The organization has a location on Milwaukee's south side at 4707 S. 13th St., in Brookfield at 16670 Pheasant Drive, and on Milwaukee's East Side at 2223 E. Kenwood Blvd. The Islamic Foundation of Greater Milwaukee's principal office is listed as the ISM's 13th Street location.
ISM did not respond to a request for comment about the purchase of the Franklin cinema complex.
Along with the Franklin theater complex, Marcus last year closed its Southgate Cinema at 3330 S. 30th
St. in Milwaukee and Saukville Cinema at 350 S. Riverside Dr. Southgate Cinema was acquired by its lender in February
.
In a September statement announcing the theater complex closings, Marcus Theatres said that its customers at these three cinemas are better served by “more expansive amenities” at its other cinemas, including Marcus BistroPlex Southridge in Greendale, Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek, Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin, North Shore Cinema in Mequon and its Menomonee Falls Cinema.