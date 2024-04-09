Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Islamic organization purchases former Franklin movie theater complex

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Showtime Cinema in Franklin. Image from LoopNet.
Last updated

An affiliate of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee has purchased a former Marcus movie theater complex in Franklin. Showtime Cinema, located at 8910 S. 102nd St., was operated by Marcus Theatres, a division of Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. The company announced in September that it was closing the theater complex, along with two other Milwaukee-area movie theater complexes.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE