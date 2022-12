Irgens sells ProHealth Medical Group Clinic building in Brookfield for $24 million

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based commercial real estate development firm Irgens has sold the medical office building that it built in Brookfield for Waukesha-based ProHealth Care , according to state records. Irgens sold the 50,000-square-foot ProHealth Medical Group Clinic building for $24.45 million to an affiliate of Chicago-based health care real estate company Remedy Medical Properties Inc. , which says it is the largest owner of health care properties in the nation. The building is located at 195 Discovery Drive within The Corridor , the 66-acre mixed-use development by Irgens, located northwest of I-94 and Calhoun Road in Brookfield. ProHealth Care leases the building for outpatient care services, including primary care, imaging, physical therapy and other specialty outpatient medical uses, according to Irgens. The building has an assessed value of $13.4 million, according to Waukesha County records.