Irgens seeking historic designation for former M&I Bank building in downtown Milwaukee

Would use historic tax credits for its redevelopment

By
Alex Zank
-
M&I Bank Building, 770 N. Water St. Photo taken from city documents
Milwaukee-based developer Irgens Partners LLC is pursuing a national historic designation for the 53-year-old former M&I Bank headquarters building that it owns in downtown Milwaukee, in order to use historic tax credits in its redevelopment.…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

