Irgens plans building for last parcel at The Corridor in Brookfield

Wauwatosa-based Irgens
is wrapping up a 66-acre mixed-use development in Brookfield, called The Corridor
, with one final retail and medical office project.
Irgens acquired the 66-acre site, located along the north side of I-94 west of Calhoun Road, for about $10 million in 2013. Since then, the developer has built nearly 1 million square feet of retail, hospitality, health care, fitness and office space.
Now, Irgens is proposing a 21,000-square-feet retail and medical office building on the last developable parcel in the project area.
The one-story building at 350 Discovery Drive would have similar design to other buildings in The Corridor, documents submitted to the city say.
“With state-of-the-art office projects, first class fitness, high end retail and medical facilities, we are committed to both the highest quality projects and providing additional services to our occupiers and neighbors in Brookfield," said Rob Oldenburg
, Irgens vice president of development, in a statement. "While this is the last developable site in The Corridor, we will continue that focus. Undoubtedly this will not be our last contribution to the community.”
Retailers at The Corridor include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Old Navy, Party City, Five Below, Charles Schwab, AT&T, Associated Bank and Portillo’s. There are two hotels with over 250 beds at the south end of the development and 250,000 square feet of office space.
[caption id="attachment_573984" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]
Rendering from Irgens/Eppstein Uhen Architects[/caption]