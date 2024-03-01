Iowa-based supermarket chain will be title sponsor for Milwaukee IndyCar race weekend

West Des Moines, Iowa-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be the title sponsor for the IndyCar race weekend in Milwaukee this year, which will be known as the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s.

For the first time since 2015, IndyCar is returning to the historic Milwaukee Mile racetrack this year at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, during Labor Day weekend. The NTT IndyCar Series will have its first-ever doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile as part of a multi-year agreement between IndyCar parent company Penske Entertainment and Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Track action at the Milwaukee Mile will begin Friday, Aug. 30, followed by NTT IndyCar Series races on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1, both of which will be streamed live on Peacock and Sunday’s race broadcast live on the USA Network. In addition to the NTT IndyCar Series on Labor Day weekend, the Milwaukee Mile will also host the Indy NXT by Firestone (formerly Indy Lights).

Hy-Vee, which first became an IndyCar partner in 2020, has nine stores in Wisconsin, but none in the Milwaukee area.

“With our in-store activations and events to promote HyVee IndyCar Race Weekend in Iowa already in the works, adding our name to the Milwaukee Mile 250s weekend fits into our plans for the racing season,” said Anna Stoermer, chief marketing officer and executive vice president at Hy-Vee. “We look forward to supporting this event in Wisconsin so racing fans, as well as our employees and customers, can continue to be a part of the excitement of IndyCar in 2024 and beyond.”

The Milwaukee Mile, which opened in 1903, has hosted a total of 114 IndyCar events since open-wheel racing started competing there in 1939.

“As we begin a new era for IndyCar at the Milwaukee Mile in 2024, Wisconsin State Fair Park is excited to welcome Hy-Vee as the title partner of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s,” said Shari Black, chief executive officer and executive director of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “With Hy-Vee’s passion for motorsports and experience in marketing and promotions, this partnership will create so many opportunities that will benefit both of our brands. There has been so much excitement for the return of IndyCar to the Milwaukee Mile and with Hy-Vee on board as our new entitlement partner, we can’t wait to deliver an incredible experience for our fans on Labor Day weekend.”